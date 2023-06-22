A new license plate representing the central New York region celebrates an historic Syracuse theater.

The Landmark Theatre's marquee is featured on the new license plate, part of a series of regional plates unveiled by the state Department of Motor Vehicles. The theater opened in 1928 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

New York DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder visited the Landmark Theatre on Thursday to unveil the new central New York-focused license plate.

"Every region of our state has something unique and interesting about it, and we are happy to celebrate that uniqueness by making these new license plates available for New York drivers," Schroeder said. "These also allow drivers to put their own unique touch on their vehicles and show pride for the place they live."

The other regional license plates feature the state Capitol (Capital Region) and One World Trade Center (New York City). Some of the regional plates have not yet been released, but will be available by the end of the month.

The custom plates can be ordered at dmv.ny.gov or by calling (518) 402-4838. More information about the regional plates can be found at dmv.ny.gov/plates/how-order-picture-and-professional-plates.