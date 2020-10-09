Syracuse to remove statue from downtown's Columbus Circle

The city said that it is required to follow specific provisions in local and state law in making changes to Columbus Circle. Plans must be reviewed and approved by the Syracuse Public Art Commission and the Syracuse Landmark Preservation Board. At the last major restoration of the Circle in the early 1990s, a special amendment to the City’s Preservation Ordinance was added that requires the Landmark Preservation Board to approve a “Certificate of Appropriateness” for any changes made. Because the Circle is part of an historic district listed in the National Register of Historic Places, review by the State Historic Preservation Office of modifications will also be required.

Walsh said he will appoint a commission to begin the process of designing the specific changes that will occur at the circle, including the name of the site and that he will instruct the commission to engage diverse input and expertise in completing its work. The group will also be charged with identifying a location to accept and preserve the Columbus statue.

Walsh's office said that the area known as Columbus Circle has been through several changes. Plans from the late 1800s show the circle drawn as a triangle. In 1895, the Syracuse Common Council officially designated the site as Library Circle. The name was changed again in 1901 when it was renamed St. Mary’s Circle, which remains its official name today. The site became popularly known as Columbus Circle after the installation of the Columbus monument in 1934.

