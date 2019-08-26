WSTM-3's Laura Hand, during Monday's newscast, announced her retirement from broadcasting in October after nearly 50 years in television. Hand was one of the first females to work in the Syracuse TV market.
“I never thought of it as being a pioneer,” Hand said live on NBC3 Monday evening. “I just came in because I knew I wanted to do the job and so I did. Although I must say I really worked at mentoring others, both men and women, to be good journalists and to have a bent for my passion, which is community involvement.”
For nearly 47 years Hand has worked on channel 3 and in community service. She began her TV broadcasting career on Election Night in 1972. Hand would later assume the role of Morning and Noon anchor. Currently, Hand produces and anchors Weekend In Central New York on NBC3 Saturday and Sunday mornings.
“Laura is one of the hardest working journalists on our team and what many do not know, is how she has mentored hundreds of young journalists over the course of her career,” Sean Carroll, CNY Central News Director said. “I thank Laura for the guidance she’s provided me and for the role model she is to so many in this community.”
The Syracuse University alum serves on the Salvation Army Syracuse Board, she is the founder of the Butterfly Garden of Hope at Onondaga Lake Park, and for more than 30-years she has organized the station’s “Book Breaks” summer reading campaign for children.
Since 1992, Hand has also held the role of Community Relations Director for CNY Central stations. This role allows Hand to lead station outreach and initiatives through her reporting franchises that include “Weekend’s Best Bets,” “Week Ahead,” and NBC3’s “Answer Desk” segment.
“Laura’s commitment to the people of Central New York is unmatched and it is with mixed emotions that we pay tribute to her legendary career,” Amy Collins, CNY Central General Manager said. “We will always consider Laura part of our ‘CNY Central Family’ and, like so many Central New Yorkers, we are grateful for the impact she’s had on this great community we all call home.”