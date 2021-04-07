 Skip to main content
Syracuse VA to hold Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics
COVID-19

Syracuse VA to hold Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics

Photo 1

A nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine March 31 in Uniondale, N.Y. 

 MARY ALTAFFER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Syracuse VA Medical Center is booking appointments for one-shot COVID-19 vaccination clinics for veterans and their spouses scheduled for early next week.

The center said it will be holding drive-up clinics offering the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccinations on Sunday, April 11, and Monday, April 12. The clinic will be held at the hospital's parking garage located at 800 Irving Ave. in Syracuse.

Appointments are required for the clinic, which is open to all veterans 18 and older, as well as their spouses. Call (315) 425-4488 seven days a week from 8 am. to 4 p.m. to book an appointment.

Proof of veterans status is required, but enrollment in the VA health care system is not. More information on the VA's health care is available at www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility.

