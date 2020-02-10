Syracuse woman killed in crash near Albany

A Syracuse woman was killed in a one-crash near Albany early Monday, according to New York State Police.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on Interstate 87 southbound in Albany County. Troopers said a preliminary investigation found that Dakisha Brown, 44, was driving a 2012 Kia Sedona when the vehicle exited the road on the right shoulder for an unknown reason.

The vehicle struck an embankment, overturned several times and went through a right-of-way fence before coming to a rest on a neighboring property.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Town of Bethlehem Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, the state police said.

