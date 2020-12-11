Syracuse zoo loses second elephant to deadly virus

For most of the previous week, Batu did not show any outward clinical symptoms, but daily blood tests showed the level of EEHV in his blood was increasing exponentially despite treatment. Early Friday morning, eight days after testing positive, “he laid down to rest and never got up,” Fox said.

The zoo said that EEHV is the most devastating viral disease in elephants worldwide, both in the wild and in human care. It is the biggest killer of young Asian elephants and can cause death within 24 hours in those under age 8.

EEHV was discovered by the Smithsonian National Zoo Conservation Biology Institute in 1995 after the National Zoo lost a 16-month-old elephant calf to the disease. The Smithsonian established the National Elephant Herpesvirus Laboratory as a result, and the Rosamond Gifford Zoo is a member institution that sends blood draws from its elephants to the lab twice weekly to monitor for the disease. EEHV is believed to be naturally occurring among elephants in a latent form that can become active without warning.

While Batu had been in treatment for more than a week, the zoo said that Ajay had shown no indication of the virus until shortly before he died suddenly on Tuesday. An outpouring of grief, sympathy and support from the public and the AZA community helped the team stay focused on trying to save Batu, Fox said.