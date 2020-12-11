Syracuse zoo loses second elephant to deadly virus

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo has lost its second elephant calf in a week to a lethal strain of herpes that targets Asian elephants.
The zoo reported that 5-year-old Batu succumbed to Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpes Virus Friday morning. Batu’s little brother, Ajay, died from the virus on Tuesday just shy of his second birthday.
According to a news release, Batu had been in treatment since Dec. 3, when a blood test sent to the Smithsonian National Zoo Conservation Biology Institute’s National Elephant Herpesvirus Laboratory came back positive for the virus.
Zoo Director Ted Fox said in a statement that the zoo’s elephant team and veterinary staff from Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine worked tirelessly all week trying to save Batu while the “viral load” of EEHV in his blood grew by the day.
Besides aggressive treatment with anti-viral and herpes medicines, the zoo gave Batu infusions of plasma from his adult female herd mate Romani. Several fellow member institutions of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums also sent medications to assist in Batu’s treatment.
“This is obviously the worst possible outcome, and it occurred after more than a week of intensive care by our team in hopes that every day Batu survived gave him a better chance to beat this horrible disease,” Fox said in a news release.
For most of the previous week, Batu did not show any outward clinical symptoms, but daily blood tests showed the level of EEHV in his blood was increasing exponentially despite treatment. Early Friday morning, eight days after testing positive, “he laid down to rest and never got up,” Fox said.
The zoo said that EEHV is the most devastating viral disease in elephants worldwide, both in the wild and in human care. It is the biggest killer of young Asian elephants and can cause death within 24 hours in those under age 8.
EEHV was discovered by the Smithsonian National Zoo Conservation Biology Institute in 1995 after the National Zoo lost a 16-month-old elephant calf to the disease. The Smithsonian established the National Elephant Herpesvirus Laboratory as a result, and the Rosamond Gifford Zoo is a member institution that sends blood draws from its elephants to the lab twice weekly to monitor for the disease. EEHV is believed to be naturally occurring among elephants in a latent form that can become active without warning.
While Batu had been in treatment for more than a week, the zoo said that Ajay had shown no indication of the virus until shortly before he died suddenly on Tuesday. An outpouring of grief, sympathy and support from the public and the AZA community helped the team stay focused on trying to save Batu, Fox said.
Batu was the first calf born to mother elephant Mali and bull elephant Doc, on May 12, 2015. His first days were a challenge as he had trouble nursing and was not gaining weight. The zoo team devised a special tube feeding system that ran alongside Mali and successfully trained him to nurse.
When Ajay was born on Jan. 15, 2019, Batu took an immediate interest and the pair became almost inseparable. The zoo said that the sight of the two brothers playing, wrestling or splashing in the pool together was a highlight for many zoo visitors.
The zoo is now focused on caring for its six adult elephants and helping them adjust while continuing its mission to serve as one of the nation’s top elephant programs. It is one of only 30 AZA zoos equipped to care for Asian elephants and one of only 11 approved to breed them.
Fox said everything that AZA zoos learn from working with Asian elephants can be applied to help the wild population – including research on EEHV. “Despite our devastating losses this week, we are more dedicated than ever to continuing our research on behalf of Asian elephants,” Fox said.
As with Ajay, he said Batu’s parents, grandmother and “aunties” were able to spend time with him after death to help accept that he is gone. His remains also will go to Cornell and contribute to EEHV research.
