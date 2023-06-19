The winning ticket for Sunday's Take 5 evening drawing was sold in Seneca Falls, according to the New York Lottery.

The ticket was sold at Circle K on Fall Street in Seneca Falls. The winning ticket is worth $31,468.50.

For the evening drawing, the winning numbers were 1, 2, 3, 10 and 11.

The holder of the winning ticket has up to one year from the day of the drawing to claim their prize.

There are two Take 5 drawings, one at 2:30 p.m. and another at 10:30 p.m. Five numbers are drawn from 1 through 39.