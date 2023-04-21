AUBURN — People who spoke at an event supporting sexual assault victims emphasized help is available.

A Take Back the Night event was held at Cayuga Community College's Auburn campus Thursday night, with over 20 people in attendance. The Sexual Assault Victims Advocate Resource of Cayuga County presented the event.

Before the event started, Amber Borst, a victim advocate and client services coordinator with SAVAR, talked about what she hoped people took away from the event.

"Hoping people will get that they're not alone, that there's going to be several of us here who either are affected directly by sexual abuse or have a family member or someone else in their lives (who was affected)," Borst said.

After Tracy Bozeat-Cook, victims advocate for the Auburn Police Department and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, and SAVAR director Nicole Bowker spoke at the event, those in attendance went outside to march around the circle in front of the campus building, with some people carrying signs meant to raise awareness about abuse. Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck and Auburn Police Chief James Slayton were among those who participated in the walk.

After the march was finished, some SAVAR personnel read pieces written by anonymous clients who recounted their experiences with sexual assault. Sam Lazzaro, a SAVAR victim advocate and educator, read a statement from a person who talked about being sexually assaulted for the first time by a family member when they were kindergarten age.

"I'm not a survivor, I'm a god damned warrior, for crying out loud," the writer said at one point, as read off by Lazzaro.

Among those who later spoke was Schenck, who told the crowd, "Tonight I stand with each of you on behalf of all of the members of our sheriff's office as take back the night, adding that there is never an excuse for "committing sexual and/or domestic abuse.

"It is OK to say no. It's OK to come forward. It's OK to tell someone that you've been a victim of abuse. It's OK to help someone else that has been victimized and it's OK to report your abuse to law enforcement or to report it for someone else that's been abused," he said. "It's OK to hold an offender accountable. It's their fault, not yours."

Other speakers, including those with SAVAR, emphasized that local assistance is available for those who have dealt with abuse and assault. The last of the speakers was Jerimy Blowers, the coordinator for wellness and intervention services for CCC. He said he had his own his sign for the march, he said "It happens to men too."

Blowers said it took him some time to deal with the abuse he experienced.

"When they people get up and speak to you about what they do and the importance of telling your story and to get out there ... they're the real deal. That's coming from a survivor, that's coming from a father, that's coming from someone that really wants to help you," he said.

People can call the Legal Aid Society of Mid-NY at 1 (877) 777-6152, call SAVAR's number at (315) 253-9795 ext. 300 and the 24-hour hotline at (315) 252-2112.