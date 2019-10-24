The first major motion picture about Harriet Tubman, "Harriet," opens nationwide Nov. 1.
Starring Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo in the title role, the film follows Tubman as she escapes from slavery in Maryland, only to return several times over to guide hundreds of black men, women and children to freedom along the Underground Railroad. It was directed by Kasi Lemmons ("Eve's Bayou," "Talk to Me") and written by her and Gregory Allen Howard ("Ali," "Remember the Titans").
I spoke to Lemmons over the phone Wednesday about making the movie and the possibility of a sequel, as well as the possibility of filming in Auburn, where Tubman lived the second half of her life:
Q. Before you began this project, how familiar were you with Tubman's story? Was there anything you learned about her, anything that surprised you?
A. Before I began to do research, I thought I knew. But I didn't really, really know the story. I certainly didn't know about Auburn. I didn't know that her home was there, that her house was there. I knew vaguely about her work for the Underground Railroad. I did not at all know the specifics of her life or her family, or that she had these very accurate visions.
Q. Was it daunting taking on a movie about Tubman ...
A. Of course! (Laughs.)
Q. ... in light of her stature and the fact this is the first major motion picture about her?
A. She's so iconic. But that's also the good news. It would be very interesting to try and access the woman she was, and let people feel like they've experienced her. That was kind of the challenge, but it also was daunting. Completely daunting. The way that I alleviated that kind of pressure on myself was just to focus on her. Whenever I get nervous, I just focus on Harriet.
Q. Why do you think it took this long for a movie about her to be made?
A. People tried to make it. Maybe the teams didn't come together, maybe the script didn't come together. For whatever reason, the world wasn't ready. It's only recently that you have female leads. But this is a black woman title role carrying the movie. So I think that's been hard for Hollywood to validate.
Q. With this movie, what did you feel it was most important to communicate to audiences about Tubman?
A. That she was actually a real life superhero. That is not an exaggeration. The adventure and the courageousness and the peril, all of that was part of the story. And at the same time, bringing her right home so that you feel like you've spent time with her. You can imagine her now, as a young woman. That was super important to me. Because for a long time, we just had this image of the old woman. And that's the image that's been implanted in our heads. So it's hard to imagine that she was in her 20s and 30s when she was doing this work. And I think that became super important to me because we need our young woman heroines.
Q. Is there anything you wish you could have included in the movie but weren't able to?
A. Are you kidding? Yeah! Lots and lots of things. Her life was so rich and interesting. I could have done, easily, 10 or 12 hours on Harriet. It was an act of extreme discipline to keep whittling it down and down into a manageable time frame. Do you know the Charles Nalle story? That was just a great — swashbuckling almost — rescue that she did in Massachusetts and that was incredible. It would be this huge set piece. The rescue of her niece is another one. Obviously her work during the Civil War.
Q. Right, because it's kind of abbreviated in the movie.
A. I would love to get into the detail of that. That's a really interesting chapter in her life. And honestly, my original treatments have much more of that stuff in. But in order to give the story the scope that I wanted it to have, we had to choose a focus, we had to choose a time period. I did want it to have that scope, to have a big movie feel. I think she deserved it. And I kind of focused on what people know instead of what they don't know, because I knew that all the things they didn't know would come with it. What you know: She escaped, she went back to liberate others. So what if we just look at that period of life when she was most active doing this work — what does that look like? And that's what I decided to examine.
Q. On that note, recently in Auburn there was a private screening of the movie organized by the Harriet Tubman Home Inc., and we had a reporter there who talked with some of those folks after they saw the movie. And some of them expressed interest in a sequel about Harriet's life in Auburn. Any possibility we could ever see something like that come to fruition?
A. I'll talk to my friends at Focus, but I would love to do a sequel. I know exactly what it would be.
Q. Was there ever any thought given to possibly filming parts of the movie in Auburn?
A. Yes, absolutely. We scouted upstate New York. We were headed up that way, and then we got this wonderful call from Virginia. They really courted us and made it very film-friendly. They really, really wanted us there and they were willing to fight for us. And it ended up being a wonderful place for us to shoot.