Taxpayers to foot mounting legal bills over Cuomo probes

ALBANY — Taxpayers are set to foot the bill for a $2.5 million contract for lawyers representing Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office in an ongoing federal investigation over his administration's handling of COVID-19 data in nursing homes, the governor said Wednesday.

Legal bills are mounting as Cuomo and his administration fight back allegations that he abused his power by sexually harassing and assaulting female employees and other women, publishing his COVID-19 leadership book in violation of state ethics laws, providing priority COVID-19 tests to his family in spring 2020 and minimizing the state's tally of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents.

The Department of Justice and state Attorney General's office have launched probes of such allegations, while the state Assembly judiciary committee's separate investigation is also considering whether there are grounds to impeach Cuomo.

When asked Wednesday if he is using campaign or personal funds to pay for any lawyers, Cuomo said: "Not at this time."

"The way it works is the executive chamber has retained a counsel," Cuomo said at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. "And that is a state expense. It has been in every investigation. So that's where we are now."