Tech issues led to long lines at Cayuga County Election Day polling places

The long lines at Election Day polling places in Cayuga County were caused by technical problems with electronic pollbooks.

Cayuga County Elections Commissioner Katie Lacey told The Citizen on Thursday that the issue stemmed from the memory capacity within the electronic pollbooks, which are used to sign in voters. This caused the devices to process voters at slower speeds and led to the delays at many polling places.

"This is the first year that we really had a major election (with the pollbooks) where there were a lot of voters, so we had lines and it was not just in Auburn," Lacey said.

Electronic pollbooks were introduced in 2019 when New York launched early voting. They have been used for every election since then, including the 2020 presidential election. But many voters chose to vote by absentee that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the first midterm election year for the pollbooks.

Lacey said this year's turnout was about 55%. While turnout was heavy, she didn't think that was solely the reason for the electronic pollbook problems.

On Election Day, poll workers had to reboot the electronic pollbooks after every 200 or 250 voters, Lacey said, to clear the memory and increase the speed at which they could sign in voters. But if there were long lines, the devices could not be shut down and it slowed the process.

Cayuga County wasn't alone, according to Lacey. There were four other counties — Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga and Yates — that used the same contractor to purchase electronic pollbooks and also reported problems on Election Day.

It's unknown what caused the problem, whether it was a hardware or software issue. But Lacey said the affected counties have a meeting with the contractor to discuss what happened and determine a fix.

Lacey also addressed complaints from some voters about the polling places in the city of Auburn. Beginning this year, city voters weren't assigned polling places. They could vote at any Election Day site in Auburn.

There long lines reported at Auburn Alliance Church and Auburn Fire Station. Later, there were longer lines at Casey Park Recreation Center. The Auburn school district's office was the fourth city polling location.

But Lacey does not think that increasing the number of polling locations in the city would've made a difference due to the technical issue with the pollbooks.

"We went from six sites to four sites (in Auburn)," she said. "But we would've had the same problem if we had six sites."