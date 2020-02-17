Teen dies after falling through ice on Cortland County creek

A 14-year-old died over the weekend after falling through the ice on a Cortland County creek.

The New York State Police said it responded at approximately 4:35 p.m. Saturday to a report of a 14-year-old who fell through the ice. The Cortland County Sheriff's Department, Dryden Fire and EMS and Harford Fire Department also responded to the call.

According to a news release, the teen fell through the ice on a creek near Route 200 in Harford. The victim was located outside of the water.

The teen was transported by ambulance to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center and later succumbed to their injuries, police said.

The investigation is continuing.

