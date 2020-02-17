Teen dies after falling through ice on Cortland County creek
alert

Teen dies after falling through ice on Cortland County creek

{{featured_button_text}}

A 14-year-old died over the weekend after falling through the ice on a Cortland County creek. 

The New York State Police said it responded at approximately 4:35 p.m. Saturday to a report of a 14-year-old who fell through the ice. The Cortland County Sheriff's Department, Dryden Fire and EMS and Harford Fire Department also responded to the call. 

According to a news release, the teen fell through the ice on a creek near Route 200 in Harford. The victim was located outside of the water. 

The teen was transported by ambulance to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center and later succumbed to their injuries, police said. 

The investigation is continuing.

NYSP logo

New York State Police

 Provided
0
0
0
5
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News