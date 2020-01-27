Teens arrested after police chase, crashing stolen vehicle on Thruway near Syracuse

Three teens were arrested early Monday after crashing a stolen vehicle on the New York State Thruway near Syracuse.
The incident occurred at 12:30 a.m., according to a news release from the New York State Police. A state police patrol unit was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 when the troopers observed a 2013 Hyundai speeding and driving over the fog line. State police said the vehicle was traveling at 80 mph in a 65 mph zone.
Troopers attempted to make a traffic stop, but as they approached the vehicle the driver sped off.
The vehicle continued westbound and attempted to leave the Thruway at exit 35 (Syracuse/East Syracuse/Route 298) when the driver lost control, struck a guide rail and overturned. The vehicle came to a rest on the shoulder of the road, police said.
The driver and two passengers in the vehicle fled from the vehicle on foot. Troopers took one of the female passengers into custody. DeWitt police officers assisted at the scene and apprehended the other female passenger. The Onondaga County Sheriff's Air 1 helicopter responded to the scene and located the driver hiding in a wooded area near the crash.
A 16-year-old boy from Syracuse was the driver of the vehicle. He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony, and third-degree fleeing from a police officer, a class A misdemeanor.
The two passengers — a 17-year-old and 15-year old, both from Utica — were charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
State police said in a news release that an investigation found that the vehicle was stolen from the city of Utica.
The teens were issued a family court appearance ticket and released to a legal guardian, according to police.
In addition to the DeWitt Police Department and Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, the Syracuse Police Department's K9 unit assisted at the scene.