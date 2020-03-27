Telehealth in Auburn: Doctors go digital, local company helps connect them

"Everyone is learning everything there is to know about telehealth, from our billing specialists to our road techs," Cuthbert said.

One local provider who's been using Medent's telehealth service has been Dr. Joseph Graney of Auburn Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, an affiliate of Auburn Community Hospital.

Before the pandemic, Graney said, he tested Video Visits a few times, and was excited about the service. He saw his first patient digitally on March 12, a routine follow-up. Soon after, he saw an immunocompromised patient who was "thrilled" they didn't have to leave home. Graney now sees 80-90% of his patients through telehealth, and has suggested it to other providers in his office.

"It's been an absolute lifesaver in this crisis," Graney said. "I know all these patients well, some of them for 15 to 20 years, so when I'm sitting and looking at them on video, it's not very different from being in the office."