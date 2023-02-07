U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney will answer questions during a telephone town hall meeting and her staff will hold mobile office hours this week.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, will hold the tele-town hall from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. You can register by calling the congresswoman's office at (202) 225-3665 or by completing the online form at tenney.house.gov/rsvp. Constituents can also join by calling (833) 419-0132.

The mobile office hours are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 9 Pearl St., Lyons, Wayne County; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 7 Main St., Batavia, Genesee County; and 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 9 Academy St., Wyoming, Wyoming County.

Caseworkers from Tenney's office will be available to assist constituents with questions about dealing with federal agencies, such as issues with passport applications, Social Security benefits and veterans health care.

To schedule an appointment at the office hours, you can call (315) 236-7088. Walk-ins are welcome.