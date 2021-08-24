Tensions high at Skaneateles meeting on marijuana

SKANEATELES — The town of Skaneateles held a somewhat heated public information meeting Tuesday about New York state's recently passed law legalizing recreational marijuana.

A little-known aspect of the law was the focus of much of the meeting, which eventually saw residents sharing a wide range of opinions about the law and the substance itself.

Presenting at the meeting was attorney Michael Balestra of Hancock Estabrook, who took the 30 residents in attendance at the Austin Park Pavilion through the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act signed into law March 31 by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The reason for the meeting, Balestra explained, is that the town and village of Skaneateles can opt out of two parts of the law: allowing retail marijuana sales at dispensaries and allowing consumption sites. If so, the town and village boards must draft local laws, which would be subject to referendums if enough residents petition for one.

Municipalities have until Dec. 31 to opt out, Balestra said, but can repeal their local laws at any time afterward. Every other part of the new state law will be in effect in Skaneateles regardless, Balestra continued. That includes the legalization of possession of up to 3 ounces of marijuana, use of the substance and, eventually, growing up to three mature and three immature plants at home.