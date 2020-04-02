Tessy making masks, COVID-19 test parts; Auburn-area company assisting

The company is also dedicating its resources to making parts for Abbott Laboratories' new portable test for the virus. The test is a modification of a previous flu test that Tessy also made parts for, Beck told Syracuse.com.

MacKenzie-Childs making masks for Cayuga County health care workers A couple of comments from customers and employees willing to volunteer their time led to MacKenzie-Childs playing a role in addressing the nat…

Abbott's test, which received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last week, can deliver positive results as quickly as five minutes and negative results in about 13 minutes, the company has said. Abbott is working toward making 50,000 of the tests a day.

Though Tessy is manufacturing plastic parts for the test, the company's representative told The Citizen that "due to the sensitivity around the product and the critical nature of this situation, we cannot provide any further details on the testing kits at this time."

One detail of Tessy's manufacturing of the tests that is known is one of the company's partners: Mier Tool Co., of Aurelius. President Bryan Hull told The Citizen Thursday that the company is one of several mold makers Tessy is working with on the project. The tests consist of about a dozen plastic parts, Hull said, so the project requires many hands.

"It's pretty exciting," he said. "When these big outfits get shaking and baking like they do, there's a huge ripple effect."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.