Tessy making masks, COVID-19 test parts; Auburn-area company assisting

Skaneateles-based Tessy Plastics is lending a hand during the coronavirus pandemic by manufacturing both protective face shields and parts used in new tests for the virus.
In a news release Thursday, Tessy said the shields consist of a headband, visor and shield that are assembled together. The company invested in injection molds to make them after a prototyping phase. The one-size-fits-all shields were designed for functionality and comfort, and to minimize the exposure of particles to a person's face.
Tessy said the shields will be in production early next week. The company is partnering on the project with Onondaga County, which is funding an initial order of 30,000 shields for hospital and nursing home workers.
"We are dedicating our engineering and manufacturing resources to get these face shields into market as quickly as possible," Tessy owner and President Roland Beck said. "I am excited our team has been able to develop this product to support our local community."
In addition to its Skaneateles headquarters, Tessy also has facilities in Auburn, Elbridge and Van Buren, as well as Virginia, Pennsylvania and China. A representative of the company told The Citizen that Tessy is currently operating at about 80% capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic and the social distancing measures required to slow its spread.
The company is also dedicating its resources to making parts for Abbott Laboratories' new portable test for the virus. The test is a modification of a previous flu test that Tessy also made parts for, Beck told Syracuse.com.
A couple of comments from customers and employees willing to volunteer their time led to MacKenzie-Childs playing a role in addressing the nat…
Abbott's test, which received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last week, can deliver positive results as quickly as five minutes and negative results in about 13 minutes, the company has said. Abbott is working toward making 50,000 of the tests a day.
Though Tessy is manufacturing plastic parts for the test, the company's representative told The Citizen that "due to the sensitivity around the product and the critical nature of this situation, we cannot provide any further details on the testing kits at this time."
One detail of Tessy's manufacturing of the tests that is known is one of the company's partners: Mier Tool Co., of Aurelius. President Bryan Hull told The Citizen Thursday that the company is one of several mold makers Tessy is working with on the project. The tests consist of about a dozen plastic parts, Hull said, so the project requires many hands.
"It's pretty exciting," he said. "When these big outfits get shaking and baking like they do, there's a huge ripple effect."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.