Tessy Plastics buys Grant Avenue property as COVID-19 test production approaches

Tessy Plastics has purchased part of Grant Avenue Plaza in Sennett as the Skaneateles-based company prepares to begin production of COVID-19 test kits in Auburn.

Tessy purchased the north side of the plaza, whose current tenants include Vineyard Church, Custom Business Solutions and State Farm. The purchase does not include the south side of the plaza, which includes the Auburn Movieplex, Big Lots and Tractor Supply Co., as well as separate buildings for Witmer's Country Market and Simple Roast Coffee Co.

According to Cayuga County property records, Tessy purchased the portion of the 360 Grant Ave. property for $1 million in June. The property's 2020 assessed value was $943,800.

A representative of Tessy said that it purchased the building "to support our growing business." The representative declined further comment about the purchase, citing customer confidentiality.

Workers could be seen renovating the plaza building Friday morning.

