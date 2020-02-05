Tessy Plastics gets an 'A' for climate action

Tessy Plastics has been commended for its climate action, achieving a place on global environmental impact nonprofit Carbon Disclosure Project's "A List" for climate change, based on the company’s climate disclosure in 2019.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to a news release, the Onondaga County-based manufacturer was recognized for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy, based on the data submitted by the company through CDP’s 2019 climate change questionnaire. Tessy is one of a small number of high-performing companies out of thousands that were scored.

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency, Tessy said, and a detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. Those that do not disclose or provide insufficient information are marked with an F.

“When looking back on our first CDP submission in 2010, it is amazing to see the progress that we have made over the past nine years," Tessy Plastics Vice President and General Manager Joe Raffa said in a statement. "Now, we have received an 'A' rating for the second year in a row and I could not be more proud. Our Environment Health and Safety team has worked diligently in compiling the data to uphold our commitment to lowering emissions and preserving the environment. I look forward to continuing these sustainability efforts, and hope that more companies contribute to the Carbon Disclosure Project in the future.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0