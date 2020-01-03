A $20 million project will help Tessy Plastics take on new business and add to its workforce.
The Onondaga County-based manufacturer announced on Friday that it will expand a warehouse at its "South Plant" in Elbridge. Roland Beck, president of Tessy Plastics, said the company will add 100,000 square feet to the existing 69,000-square-foot warehouse.
The additional warehouse space is needed because Tessy Plastics has a new customer. The customer, which wasn't revealed by the company, offers a "one-time-use surgical suction device application" that is used to collect and filter polyps and other specimens. Beck said Tessy developed prototypes for their client, and the customer approved the models.
Beck described the project as a "perfect fit" for Tessy because it's a "complex assembly with several molded components." One of the changes made by the company is using liquid silicone rubber to mold some of the components for the device.
"We will mold and assembly all seven of the components that make up the one-time use filter," Beck said.
To meet the production demand, Tessy Plastics will add eight injection molding machines, two of which will be specifically for molding components with liquid silicone rubber. An automated assembly line will help the company produce 13 million assemblies annually.
You have free articles remaining.
Tessy will invest $20 million and create 50 new jobs, Beck said. Production will commence in 2021.
Beck believes a decision Tessy Plastics made a few years ago allowed it to take on this new business opportunity. For seven years after the Elbridge plant was built in 2010, it was used to mold deodorant and other consumer products. That operation moved to the company's "North Plant" in Baldwinsville in 2017.
With free space at the Elbridge plant, Beck said they were able to accommodate the medical customer.
"We look forward to working on this project and we are proud to work with another successful medical company," he added.
Robert Harding's 5 most memorable stories of 2019
For me, 2019 was a year I experimented with new beats. I wrote more feature stories and covered professional baseball. I even covered a few high school football games during the fall sports season.
My five memorable stories of the year are a reflection of my expanded role. There is a politics story or two in the mix, but a few of my stories show how I expanded my horizons this year.
This is a story I've been following for more than three years now. These stories are enjoyable because you tend to meet great people who are w…
I followed early voting-related developments for the entire year. State lawmakers approved the legislation in January (Gov. Andrew Cuomo signe…
A lot of time went into reporting this story. At one point, Veterans Memorial Park in Aurelius was bustling. Today, there isn't baseball being…
It's a story I wanted to do for a long time. Luckily, I had a co-worker — photographer Kevin Rivoli — who had a similar interest in doing this…
For two weeks in July, most of my work days were spent interviewing Tim Locastro's former coaches and teammates. (You can read that story here…