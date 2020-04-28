Tessy Plastics seeking local tax breaks for COVID-19 test kit project

The sales tax exemption is being estimated to have a value of $720,000, based on a projection of $9 million in costs subject to sales taxes.

Tessy Plastics to make COVID-19 test kits in Auburn, hire 200 Manufacturer Tessy Plastics announced Tuesday that it will begin manufacturing COVID-19 test kits in Auburn later this year, and hire 200 empl…

The total cost of the project isn't clear from the company's application to AIDA. In one section of the application, it shows an $18 million cost estimate. In a project description, though, it says Tessy "will invest more than $100 million in the renovation and equipping of the facility in what can only be characterized as a high-risk project. A major medical company has agreed to finance a portion of the initial costs, with Tessy required to repay a portion of the financing through terms still under negotiation."

Tessy officials declined to answer questions about the AIDA application, saying it will "will no longer be sharing any information about this project with anyone outside of Tessy Plastics." It cited unspecified "false reporting" and non-disclosure agreements in connection with the project as the reason for this policy.

According to the application, Tessy is projecting a permanent annual payroll of $2,927,500 for 50 jobs, which would be an average of $58,550.