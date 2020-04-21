Tessy Plastics to make COVID-19 test kits in Auburn, hire 200

Manufacturer Tessy Plastics announced Tuesday that it will begin manufacturing COVID-19 test kits in Auburn later this year, and hire 200 employees to do so.
Tessy will make the kits at 4900 Tech Park Blvd., the former site of Daikin McQuay. The company purchased the Auburn facility for $8 million in 2016, and since then has used it as warehousing. It will take 15 weeks for Tessy to convert the facility into class-eight cleanroom manufacturing space, Vice President of Sales & Marketing Judson Vann said in a statement to The Citizen.
Tessy, in partnership with a pharmaceutical company, expects to make 10 million of the tests per month. The company said it is not identifying its customer due to a non-disclosure agreement.
The test, which can confirm positive COVID-19 cases in less than five minutes, sounds similar to a portable one developed by Abbott Laboratories and touted by President Donald Trump as "a whole new ball game" during a Rose Garden briefing in late March. Tessy President Roland Beck told Syracuse.com shortly afterward that the company was working with Abbott.
In his statement, Vann said full production of the test kits in Auburn will involve 50 injection-molding machines and several automation and assembly lines.
"We look forward to working on this program, as it is vital in contributing to the fight against COVID-19," Vann said.
According to Syracuse.com, Beck called the project "by far our biggest project ever" in a letter to employees Tuesday.
Tracy Verrier, executive director of Cayuga Strategic Solutions in Auburn, said she was happy to see the new opportunity for economic growth in the area amid the pandemic.
"I am proud to see Tessy and other local companies step up to provide much-needed medical, protective, and sanitation products and services, even when it isn't their primary line of business," she said. "The creativity and adaptability we are seeing from area businesses, in these and many other ways, is incredible."
