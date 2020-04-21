Tessy Plastics to make COVID-19 test kits in Auburn, hire 200

In his statement, Vann said full production of the test kits in Auburn will involve 50 injection-molding machines and several automation and assembly lines.

"We look forward to working on this program, as it is vital in contributing to the fight against COVID-19," Vann said.

According to Syracuse.com, Beck called the project "by far our biggest project ever" in a letter to employees Tuesday.

Tracy Verrier, executive director of Cayuga Strategic Solutions in Auburn, said she was happy to see the new opportunity for economic growth in the area amid the pandemic.

"I am proud to see Tessy and other local companies step up to provide much-needed medical, protective, and sanitation products and services, even when it isn't their primary line of business," she said. "The creativity and adaptability we are seeing from area businesses, in these and many other ways, is incredible."

