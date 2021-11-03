Test to stay? Cayuga County schools want it, but health department says no

Cayuga County's school superintendents agree that test to stay — allowing students to remain in school if they have a negative COVID-19 test — could strike the right balance between public health concerns and the educational needs of children.

But test to stay, for now, won't be offered in schools. That's according to the Cayuga County Health Department, which relayed that message to the superintendents last week.

Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, informed superintendents in an email Friday that "we will not participate in daily test to stay at this time." The health department also isn't performing tests for individuals to be released from quarantine.

The communication with superintendents followed the release of a state Department of Health memo on Oct. 27. In its memo, the agency says it "does not recommend" test to stay. However, it provided guidance to local health departments if they chose to allow tests to stay in schools. The state took a similar stance on testing out of quarantine — they don't recommend it, but offered guidance to local health departments.

Despite the local health department's stance, superintendents in Cayuga County continue to pursue a test-to-stay option for their districts.

Dr. Terry Ward, superintendent of the Cato-Meridian Central School District, says he and other superintendents have been advocating for test to stay. He believes that it's a safer approach than quarantine because, with the tests, the student knows whether they have COVID. If they are in quarantine, he says it's unlikely that they would get tested.

The health department's stance frustrates superintendents because there haven't been high levels of COVID-19 transmission in classrooms. In Cato-Meridian, Ward estimated that there have been about 150 cases in the school district since the pandemic began in March 2020.

"A student tests positive, we do all the contact tracing," he said. "We know that it didn't originate from school and it's not spread in the classroom because we're doing all the right things. We're doing social distancing. We're masked. We're doing all those right things ... It makes no sense to us not to participate in test to stay."

Cato-Meridian does offer a form of test to stay. If students are identified as close contacts of a positive case, parents are offered the option to drive their child to school. The child is tested in the parking lot and if the test is negative for COVID-19, they can come into school. But Ward explained that once the health department sends the quarantine letter to the family, then the test-to-stay option is no longer available.

This week, the Moravia Central School District implemented a form of test to stay. John Birmingham, the district's superintendent, announced that rapid COVID-19 tests will be administered to keep students experiencing mild symptoms in class.

Because symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to other illnesses, such as colds, students are sent home and directed to get tested. But access to testing, especially in southern Cayuga County, has been a challenge.

In his message to district residents, Birmingham wrote that the goal "remains to keep students safely in person, and the Cayuga County Health Department has finally provided the district latitude with testing to support this objective." If a student with mild symptoms tests negative for COVID-19, they can stay in school.

There are certain symptoms that aren't considered mild, including fever, loss of taste and smell, and shortness of breath. Students with those symptoms must stay home.

"We all feel that quarantining and keeping kids out of school has a real negative effect on the kids in this region," said Birmingham, who, like Ward, said there has been no evidence of COVID-19 transmission in Moravia schools. "We feel because there's been no spread, we can do this in a safe manner."

Jeff Pirozzolo, superintendent of the Auburn Enlarged City School District, is hopeful that test to stay will be adopted. There have been more than 200 positive cases in the district this year, with hundreds of students who needed to quarantine after being identified as close contacts.

Pirozzolo estimated that 90-95% of the students who were quarantined did not contract the virus.

"The issue that we face is that we have some children that have been quarantined three times in the first couple of months of school," he said. "We got to figure out a way to keep our children safe and healthy, number one, but we also got to find a way to continue to educate and get them into school in person. We would be very open to having students test to be able to stay in school and not have to quarantine for that time period."

The consensus among the superintendents is that test to stay would also help address the emotional and social toll of the pandemic. When COVID-19 emerged, school buildings closed temporarily. Some in-person classes resumed last year, but it wasn't until September that many schools returned to a normal operating schedule.

With schools shifting to remote learning or a hybrid model, the superintendents say that the isolation affected the students' mental health.

"The social-emotional toll is something that school districts see and deal with every day," Ward said. "Some of these other entities do not have to deal with the social-emotional toll on kids. They don't get to see it. We're doing all the right things — social distancing, masking. We're following all the rules. What we're asking for is a test-to-stay model."

