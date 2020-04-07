Tests confirm two more COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County

Two new confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Cayuga County.
A woman in her 60s and a man in his 30s tested positive for the virus, according to the Cayuga County Health Department. Both live outside of the city of Auburn.
The health department discloses when an Auburn resident tests positive. It won't release that same information when a resident of a Cayuga County town is a positive case.
In its situational update Tuesday, the department explained that it's following guidance from the state by declining to share "de-identifying information such as town of residence for those who test positive for COVID-19."
"This is due to Cayuga County's low number of confirmed cases and our population size in some of our rural communities," the department added.
Cayuga County has had 15 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, three who are Auburn residents, 11 who reside in the county but outside the city and one who is a resident of a different county but was traveling through Cayuga.
Counties that border Cayuga also reported updated numbers of confirmed cases on Tuesday. Onondaga has the most confirmed cases at 397, followed by Tompkins (103), Oswego (34), Wayne (33), Cortland (18) and Seneca (10).
In the Onondaga County towns that border Cayuga County, Skaneateles has had nine positive COVID-19 cases, with Lysander at 11 and Spafford at one. No positive cases have been reported in Elbridge.
For the two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cayuga County, contact tracing investigations have been completed. Health officials identified two individuals who had contact with the positive cases. They are in mandatory quarantine.
The health department also finished contact tracing for the five new cases announced Monday.
There are 12 people in mandatory isolation due to positive tests for COVID-19. Forty-eight people are in mandatory quarantine because they had direct contact with a confirmed case.
Two patients remain hospitalized — one is in critical condition and one is in stable condition. One person has been discharged from the hospital.
The county has received 423 test results as of Tuesday, with 15 positives and 408 negatives. There are 28 test results pending, according to the health department.
With an increasing number of positive tests in the county, health officials are urging residents to continue to practice social distancing.
"At this time, social distancing is the only action we can perform to slow the spread of this virus amongst each other," said Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director. "There is no vaccine to prevent this and there currently is no treatment. It is imperative people comply with the recommendations to not congregate and do their best to keep a minimum of six feet from each other."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.