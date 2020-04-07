Tests confirm two more COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County

For the two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cayuga County, contact tracing investigations have been completed. Health officials identified two individuals who had contact with the positive cases. They are in mandatory quarantine.

The health department also finished contact tracing for the five new cases announced Monday.

There are 12 people in mandatory isolation due to positive tests for COVID-19. Forty-eight people are in mandatory quarantine because they had direct contact with a confirmed case.

Two patients remain hospitalized — one is in critical condition and one is in stable condition. One person has been discharged from the hospital.

The county has received 423 test results as of Tuesday, with 15 positives and 408 negatives. There are 28 test results pending, according to the health department.

With an increasing number of positive tests in the county, health officials are urging residents to continue to practice social distancing.

"At this time, social distancing is the only action we can perform to slow the spread of this virus amongst each other," said Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director. "There is no vaccine to prevent this and there currently is no treatment. It is imperative people comply with the recommendations to not congregate and do their best to keep a minimum of six feet from each other."

