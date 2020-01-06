A state Supreme Court judge in the judicial district that includes Cayuga County was recently stripped of his duties, including his elected position as a state Supreme Court justice overseeing civil cases.
Justice Matthew Rosenbaum was relieved of all his judicial duties amid an investigation into undisclosed allegations concerning his conduct, according to a press release late last month from the Rochester office of the New York State Unified Court System.
After completing one 14-year term as the supervising judge of the 7th Judicial District's civil courts, Rosenbaum won reelection in November among constituents in eight counties, including Cayuga and Seneca.
A statement from Lucian Chalfen, public information officer for the Office of Court Administration, said the office's Inspector General and the state commission on Judicial Conduct opened an investigation after learning of allegations regarding Rosenbaum's conduct.
"While he was reelected in November 2019, effective January 1, 2020, he will decline to take the office as an elected State Supreme Court Justice," Chalfen said.
He also said that Rosenbaum was relieved of all his judicial duties, but did not indicate any findings of the investigation nor the nature of the allegations. Rosenbaum's access to any "nonpublic" areas of the court house was also revoked, Chalfen said.
A referral to the Monroe County District Attorney may also be made "should the investigation sustain it," Chalfen said.
All 314 of civil cases previously under Rosenbaum's supervision were reassigned to three other justices in response to the allegations, according to a Dec. 30 statement from 7th District Administrative Judge Craig J. Doran.
His caseload was reassigned "to ensure that each case is heard efficiently and fairly," Doran said in the statement. Rosenbaum was overseeing 261 cases in Monroe County and 53 cases pending in courts throughout the rest of the district.
State Supreme Court Justice Judge J. Scott Odorisi will take up Rosenbaum's commercial cases. Judge William Taylor will take his medical malpractice and general civil cases, along with Judge Gail Donofrio.