'Thank God we have technology': Cayuga County residents grieve from afar during pandemic

Romero said she had been going back and forth over whether she could travel to New York State safely or whether she’d even be let in when she got there. “People really didn’t want people leaving their state,” she said.

She recalled not being able to be there on the last day and, beginning to choke up, “not being able to hold his hand and tell him how much I loved him and what a good dad he was.”

While virtual tools are helpful, local funeral home directors say most families are opting in the midst of the pandemic to postpone services and celebrations of their loved ones’ lives until a semblance of normalcy returns to everyday life — whenever that may be.

Brew Funeral Home has been holding intimate services and limiting it to immediate family members, Director Sam Darling said. Though some families have talked about using live streaming technology, Darling said the number of services he’s held in general have decreased. Many people are choosing to have direct cremations or burials with a religious ceremony, funeral service or celebration of life held after the pandemic has passed.

But Darling said some people have been pleasantly surprised that they’re even able to say their goodbyes at the funeral home.