'Thank our community': Cayuga health network holds 25th anniversary event, fundraiser

AUBURN — Shari Weiss said the Cayuga Community Health Network was excited and a little nervous about the prospect of holding a large event to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Weiss, the executive director of the nonprofit, said the organization had held some public events before, but hadn't held one at the scale of the anniversary event at Falcon Park on Saturday.

Raffle baskets, food trucks, activities such as face painting and booths from different organizations were all featured at the event. The network involves health and human services providers and community leaders collaborating to set up and strengthen partnerships to benefit Cayuga County residents, in addition to organizing programs and services addressing chronic disease, diabetes and obesity prevention and self-management of health conditions, and more.

Acknowledging how important the network's community partners are to what the nonprofit does, Weiss talked about why the group wanted to put on such festivities.

"Our mission is building partnerships for a healthier Cayuga County, so we thought, what better way to celebrate our work and our partnerships than putting on an event like this? We wouldn't be here, really, if it wasn't for our partners," she said. "I mean, everything we do is in partnership with other organizations, with state funding, federal funding, so we just thought, Cayuga County is our home, Cayuga County is where we do our work and we wanted to thank our community, we wanted to thank our partners and we wanted to acknowledge the (two decades) and a half of good work in the hope of at least 25 years more."

In addition to the family events Saturday, the health network also had the fundraising concert Rock Your Health, for people 21 years of age or older, later in the day Saturday. Music by Bill Ali and Johnny Bender, a cornhole tournament, food trucks and raffle baskets were all part of that event.

The network also wanted to host a fundraiser because the organization has lost "a good chunk," Weiss said, of state and federal funding due to funding and budget cuts in recent years. She noted that the group has been utilizing all of its resources, "everything we can do," so the network continues to deliver programs, and the nonprofit has since secured some funding for other programs.

Lauren MacDonald and her children, Ava and Tye, sat down at a bench at one point during the festivities. Tye, 6, whose face was painted to resemble a red panda, wielded a balloon made to look like a sword and had a paper pirate hat on. With her face painted to look like a leopard, Ava, 8, later donned her own pirate hat. The trio had grabbed refreshments at Real Pit BBQ and another food truck. Mentioning there was candy and coloring activities at the celebration, MacDonald talked what she believed was the appeal of Saturday's event.

"Definitely activates, activities for the kids, family fun stuff for the little ones, she said. "That's the main reason why I came, to do something for the kids."

Around 3 p.m., Weiss presented awards to the network's community partners. Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, picked up the award for the Cayuga County Health Department. For the award meant for East Hill Medical Center, April Miles, East Hill's new CEO, got the small trophy with her daughter Harper in tow. Mayor Mike Quill spoke as he accepted the city of Auburn's award, highlighting the importance of community.

"No matter who you are, no matter what your beliefs are, what your disbeliefs are, we are a community," Quill said.

Dr. Phil Gioia, a founding member of the health network, received a surprise award, as well. After the ceremony ended, Gioia, who is semi-retired but does part time work with the health department, talked about being a part of the event and the organization.

"It's amazing, sometimes you start things, they don't last, but sometimes but they can keep going," he said. "I'm glad that people (are) recognizing health as being important, and they're trying to take care of what they got."