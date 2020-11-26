'Thank you, Auburn': Salvation Army gives out meals on Thanksgiving despite COVID-19

AUBURN — Major Carmen Campbell moved swiftly but with precision during the Salvation Army's Thanksgiving meal event in Auburn Thursday.
Campbell, who began with the Auburn organization in 2017, politely yet firmly told people near a door of the downtown building to socially distance and asked them how many meals they wanted. She would get the food together with the quick work of volunteers and move the boxes out.
The Salvation Army has long held a Thanksgiving event where hundreds of meals are served to people in the community, but can't hold it in the building this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Meals in boxes were brought out to people in line and there were also contactless deliveries.
While she was was assembling meals, Campbell said the organization was following pandemic-era regulations, including volunteers wearing face masks, people getting food maintaining social distancing, having fewer volunteers and ones who are related work together while other who came solo worked separately.
Around 1 p.m., Campbell said she wasn't sure how many meals were served because they weren't done yet, but believed over 500 meals were given out. She noted other organizations are also covering the need in the community, and that people haven't stopped being hungry during the outbreak.
Support Local Journalism
Campbell said though there were fewer volunteers in the building than normal people still helped out. She wanted to let people work "separately but together" so they wouldn't be denied the opportunity to help if they wanted. She was pleased with the others who helped out and the amount of food donations, including from businesses such as Cameron's Bakery, who provided rolls.
Campbell appreciated the community's support and said the Salvation Army was "up to the task."
Volunteers Cathy Griffin, Karen Fitzgerald and Jim McKeon served turkey, stuffing, rolls, fudge and plenty more. After Campbell passed him his food, Herbert Raymond said he was glad the Salvation Army holds the event to help people, especially amid the pandemic.
"It's nice that they can at least do it," Raymond said.
Volunteer and lifelong Auburn resident Mary Clifford said she went to the Salvation Army in the city often as a child, adding that the organization helped her family. She wasn't remotely surprised how the community donated and helped out for the Thanksgving event this year, though she noted that she felt the need is worse now than when she was a child.
"They will help you, it doesn't matter who you are, they don't care," Clifford said. "Thank you, Auburn."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.