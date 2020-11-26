'Thank you, Auburn': Salvation Army gives out meals on Thanksgiving despite COVID-19

AUBURN — Major Carmen Campbell moved swiftly but with precision during the Salvation Army's Thanksgiving meal event in Auburn Thursday.

Campbell, who began with the Auburn organization in 2017, politely yet firmly told people near a door of the downtown building to socially distance and asked them how many meals they wanted. She would get the food together with the quick work of volunteers and move the boxes out.

The Salvation Army has long held a Thanksgiving event where hundreds of meals are served to people in the community, but can't hold it in the building this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Meals in boxes were brought out to people in line and there were also contactless deliveries.

While she was was assembling meals, Campbell said the organization was following pandemic-era regulations, including volunteers wearing face masks, people getting food maintaining social distancing, having fewer volunteers and ones who are related work together while other who came solo worked separately.

Around 1 p.m., Campbell said she wasn't sure how many meals were served because they weren't done yet, but believed over 500 meals were given out. She noted other organizations are also covering the need in the community, and that people haven't stopped being hungry during the outbreak.

