At two of the lowest points of my life, Jeremy Boyer helped me.

The first was in 2009. I was a new college graduate searching for a job during the Great Recession. It was hard getting interviews. Employers either had hiring freezes or quickly pulled job listings due to the economic conditions. When I thought I finally landed a job, the company gave it to someone else.

I was also struggling with the loss of my father, who died in November 2008. I dealt with anxiety and depression. The unsuccessful job hunt did not help.

When The Citizen posted a job listing for its online producer position, I applied. After a few weeks, Jeremy emailed me and we set up a phone interview. An in-person interview followed. A week or so later, he called to inform me that I got the job.

Ten years later, Jeremy gave me another hand up.

My father-in-law died of cancer in 2019. I had a great relationship with him, so it was a painful loss.

A few months later, I received a call from the Syracuse Press Club. I won the Bill Carey Journalist of the Year award, a prestigious honor. To be considered for the award, someone has to nominate you. Jeremy nominated me.

Those two moments highlight what Jeremy has done for me, but it doesn't tell the whole story. For more than 13 years, he has been my editor. He mentored me. He provided constructive criticism. When I needed ideas for questions before a big interview, he helped. When I was working on investigative stories and wanted advice on how to construct these pieces, he shared his expertise.

Most importantly, he encouraged me and other journalists to be independent, meaning that we didn't need constant direction on how to do our jobs. He wanted us to build relationships with sources, find the stories and make it happen.

Jeremy is more than a great editor. He is a great person. He cares about the people who work for him. He advocated for us and, when necessary, defended us.

During COVID, we shifted to a mostly remote operation. (We still have an office, but many of us work from home.) At some point, I began calling Jeremy to share my story plan for the day. There was a sense of normalcy during those conversations, like we were back in the office chatting about the work ahead.

After nearly 17 years as The Citizen's executive editor, Jeremy is moving on. He is staying in central New York, though. You will be able to read his work on Syracuse.com.

I will miss Jeremy's steady leadership. I will miss his willingness to help us do our jobs better. I will never forget what he has done for me and my family in my 13-plus years at The Citizen.

Thank you, Jeremy, for everything.