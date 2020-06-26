'Thanks COVID': Weedsport class of 2020 graduates at distanced ceremony

Still, Hickey couldn't help lamenting what she and her classmates lost due to the pandemic.

"This was supposed to be the best time of our lives," she said. "But we did all we could in the days leading up to March 13, the day we didn't know would be our last here."

Closing out the second half of the ceremony was valedictorian Garrett Sevier.

After declaring that "this pandemic isn't going to define us" and praising his classmates' resiliency, Sevier also recalled lessons from Weedsport teachers he learned over the years. But his speech returned to COVID-19, both lightheartedly and seriously. It was nice not having to be at school at 7:45 a.m., he joked, and being able to stay up the night before watching TikTok videos.

Sevier then shared his gratitude for being able to grow closer with his family at home during quarantine. He also thanked his parents and teachers for keeping spirits high and doing their most to make distance learning work. Along with the loss of senior celebrations, learning to go to school remotely was one of the challenges that shaped — but didn't define — the class of 2020, Sevier said.

"School's hard enough, but now imagine that online," he said. "The challenges for us this year were unlike anything anyone could have imagined."

