'Thanks COVID': Weedsport class of 2020 graduates at distanced ceremony

WEEDSPORT — The Weedsport High School Class of 2020's commencement ceremony certainly looked different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students sat 6 feet apart on either side of a tent located near the school's main entrance Friday evening. Under the tent sat the parents of the students on one side, and after those students accepted their diplomas, a 15-minute intermission gave their parents time to vacate the chairs so the parents of the students on the other side could see their children graduate.
The ceremony was also livestreamed on the Weedsport Central School District website for family and friends who couldn't attend the limited-capacity event.
For all the social distance, though, the ceremony didn't sound much different than it would have without COVID-19.
But the student speakers couldn't completely avoid mentioning the thing that radically altered the end of their 12-year journey through Weedsport schools.
After a welcome by Superintendent Shaun O'Connor, which stayed focused on praising the students, their parents and the school community, class president and salutatorian Bridget Hickey capped off the remarks of the first half of the ceremony. Her speech began with her quipping "thanks COVID," but she followed with more sincere gratitude to parents and teachers who taught her the most important lessons of her academic career. Among them were laughing to keep from crying and "all you need is love," both of which she learned in her Beatles-loving parents' house, she said.
Still, Hickey couldn't help lamenting what she and her classmates lost due to the pandemic.
"This was supposed to be the best time of our lives," she said. "But we did all we could in the days leading up to March 13, the day we didn't know would be our last here."
Closing out the second half of the ceremony was valedictorian Garrett Sevier.
After declaring that "this pandemic isn't going to define us" and praising his classmates' resiliency, Sevier also recalled lessons from Weedsport teachers he learned over the years. But his speech returned to COVID-19, both lightheartedly and seriously. It was nice not having to be at school at 7:45 a.m., he joked, and being able to stay up the night before watching TikTok videos.
Sevier then shared his gratitude for being able to grow closer with his family at home during quarantine. He also thanked his parents and teachers for keeping spirits high and doing their most to make distance learning work. Along with the loss of senior celebrations, learning to go to school remotely was one of the challenges that shaped — but didn't define — the class of 2020, Sevier said.
"School's hard enough, but now imagine that online," he said. "The challenges for us this year were unlike anything anyone could have imagined."
