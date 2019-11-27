AUBURN — Justin Herrling loves seeing the gratitude on people's faces when they get a Thanksgiving meal brought to their doorstep.
Herrling, president of the Auburn Teachers Association, said teachers donated heavily to the Thanksgiving food delivery event Wednesday morning. A total of 100 meals were sent out to families of children in the Auburn Enlarged City School District, with volunteers sending the goods to the families' homes.
Auburn school district students and employees Auburn police officers and other volunteers got the meals ready at Auburn Junior High School. The meals included a turkey, pie, stuffing and other goods. Each item was at a separate table and volunteers with bags grabbed from each table. Some students joked and danced when they had down time.
Herrling said teachers see the poverty children contend with first-hand.
"We see these kids every day, and we know that they're in need. People always want to help, especially teachers, that's why you go into teaching. Your main goal is to help educate our youth and you see kids struggling even to bring a lunch in, have a snack, you feel that, and you want to do something to contribute to that," he said.
Chris Major, a school resource officer for the Auburn district and a longtime member of the Auburn Police Department, organized the event. He started the delivery event with Majorpalooza, his community service organization, nine years ago. He said Auburn Police Local 195 also contributes to the event. He said he constantly sees the need in the area, adding that he enjoys fundraising, putting events together and meeting people and that it's a hobby for him.
"I don't really have any other talent. I'm not really a good golfer, I don't read that much," he said with a laugh.
This will be Major's last year as an SRO, he said, as he will be switching back to patrol duties next year. He said he is approaching the 20 years needed for an officer to retire but "it doesn't mean I'm retiring." SRO William Morrissey, who has been at Auburn High School along with Major for two years, will continue the Thanksgiving program. Major said he will still help out, however.
Morrissey said he is honored Major asked him, and added that he believes the event is necessary, as he said he sees good students struggle financially.
"That's what the holidays are all about, giving, you know what I mean? Christmas, Thanksgiving, it's just all about doing small acts of kindness for people," he said.
Dave Moskov, head coach for the Auburn High School football team, was on hand for the event, with one football player at the cafeteria and other players later arriving for deliveries. Moskov said the team has helped out every year Major has run the program, saying "it's for a great cause."
Herman Avenue Elementary School student Brenna Tubbert, her aunt, junior high secretary Melinda Gauthier, and Veronica Hill, who is also a junior high secretary, gave cans of corn to volunteers with bags as they left the cafeteria.
Tubbert, 11, said she wanted to help a friend of hers, who is struggling financially, for Christmas, and Gauthier suggested she come with her for the delivery event. Tubbert, with a small smile on her face, said she was glad to help. Gauthier and Hill said their hearts break every time they see a student who is financially struggling, and they always ask students if they've eaten breakfast or lunch. She said she's thrilled she and her niece could volunteer.
"Everyone has to be fed," Gauthier said.