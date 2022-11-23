Thanksgiving tribute: Storied Auburn football game renamed after fallen player

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dajinie Daniels didn't want to celebrate Thanksgiving last year.

It was on that day a year earlier that her father, Jason Daniels, passed away after a heart attack at the age of 44.

Thanksgiving meant a lot to Jason, known to most as "Country." He loved cooking turkey. He loved watching football. And he loved spending time with his family, Dajinie told The Citizen.

"We weren't able to celebrate without him because it felt like we were going on without him," she said tearfully. "We just couldn't, physically."

Jason passed away at another one of his Thanksgiving loves: the Turkey Bowl. A football game on the field of the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Auburn, it has seen hundreds gather there every holiday for more than 50 years. Along with the game between older generations and younger for nothing more than bragging rights, there's food, music and much reminiscing.

Hard as it was, Dajinie and her family found the strength to return to the game where they lost Jason. But they found more strength on the field that cold morning. The masses comforted the family and made sure they ate, which felt "warming," his son Tramon Daniels told The Citizen. Jason was also remembered with a moment of silence and a candle memorial in the center's parking lot.

But perhaps the greatest tribute to Jason was the game itself. As made official by a city proclamation that week, the Turkey Bowl had been renamed the Country Bowl.

The family was taken aback, Dajinie said, that the community would rename a tradition of more than half a century after her father.

"It was really nice for us just to know that our dad is remembered and he's missed by many, not just us," she said. "It really does mean a lot to us that the community's there for us."

"Country" was short for "Big Country," a nickname Jason got for his muscular size. The football field was where he liked to use that size, friend Miguel Martinez told The Citizen. Beginning in the '90s, Jason was a fixture of a city league that played on a field on Genesee Street where Veterans Memorial Park is now. He played on the red team, described by Martinez as "the best of the best."

Martinez remembered Jason as intense, but only to motivate other players to be their most competitive. Even calling him "Country" was something younger generations had to earn.

"He didn't take it light on us, but that's why we were able to play tougher competition," Martinez said. "He's the reason a lot of younger generations were as tough as they were."

When he was a young man, Jason met and married Tonya Daniels. They raised eight children during their 24 years together. But he was a father figure to several more, Dajinie said. His nephew Leon Atkins Jr. told The Citizen "Uncle Jay" would do anything to help him succeed. Dajinie, who's now a nurse, said her father was just as supportive when she had second thoughts about her career.

"He used to tell us, 'Are you going to be a follower or a leader? I didn't raise no followers,'" she said, later adding, "I got my love for people just watching my dad. He was always caring for everybody."

Tramon said his father brought him to the Turkey Bowl every year since he was born. Jason started going when he himself was a child, and played in the game until injuring his back at work. Even then, he would still take the field sometimes. That's because the bragging rights are "a big thing all year-long," Booker T. Washington board member Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson told The Citizen.

The storied game was started 52 years ago by a group that included Bob Flowers, Tracy McLeod and Terry Ford. Many players were athletes who had left Auburn but came back for Thanksgiving, making the morning a community reunion. Over the years, a DJ was added and more and more people brought dishes to pass. The game has become "kind of a big tailgate," Overstreet-Wilson said.

"There's a lot of hugging," Martinez added. "A lot of individuals are there to catch up."

A youth football game was introduced a few years ago. They play with flags provided by Martinez, who's vice president of the Auburn Spartans Pop Warner team. Another organizer is former Auburn Maroon and current Central Connecticut State running back Nasir Smith. Brian Muldrow, a board member at the center and a Cayuga County legislator, arranges for the field to be lined.

This year, two youth games will take place today, with the traditional one on Thanksgiving. Muldrow told The Citizen the new games will make the Turkey Bowl even more of a coming-of-age experience.

"If you started playing young, at some point, somebody taps you on the shoulder and says, 'You're on the other side,'" he said.

Muldrow also arranged for the city's proclamation. It states, "The Country Bowl will embody what it means to love, respect and care for one another not only on Thanksgiving, but every day of the year." When he proposed renaming the game after Jason, the board quickly responded with unanimous support, Overstreet-Wilson said. The center paid for a memorial plaque in the parking lot as well.

Given the legacy of the Turkey Bowl, Overstreet-Wilson continued, the board didn't take the renaming decision lightly. But the Country Bowl felt like a fitting tribute to a man who lived its family values.

"This is one of our own," she said. "So we needed to make sure that for the community it happens, and specifically for the family, that the family recognizes that we love them too."

Jason's family does recognize that, Tramon said.

"Now that it's called the Country Bowl," he said, "we'll always feel as if he's there in spirit."