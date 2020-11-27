The bigger house: Inside Prison City's new Auburn brewery, opening soon

Between the garden and the rest of the property is an 8,000-square-foot dairy barn. The Schulzes imagined it hosting concerts, weddings and other mass gatherings before the pandemic made them public health risks, so it could instead become a space for barrel-aging sour beers, Dawn said. The courtyard outside the facility, simply titled The Yard in a play on the prison theme, is a work in progress, too. But she said Prison City will open some sort of beer garden on the property next summer, with regular live music and a food truck operated by the brewery. The first event there was supposed to be a winter carnival this month, but construction delays and the recent surge of COVID-19 forced its cancellation. That's why the brewery will have Christmas trees for sale this season, she said with a laugh. Located on the lawn, for now, are a few plastic domes where small groups can gather at a table. Though they're heated, they'll only be used on milder days until spring arrives.