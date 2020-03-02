The Citizen newspaper carrier alerts Ledyard family inside burning house

Allan Miller, a newspaper carrier for The Citizen, had already been driving for about six hours on Sunday morning when he spotted a house on fire.

"My first thought was, there's people in there and they're probably sleeping and I need to get them out," he said.

The Scipio resident was delivering papers on the route he's followed for about the last three years. Around 8 a.m., he saw flames pouring from 1032 Ledyard Road in Poplar Ridge, around its chimney.

Miller backed his vehicle into the driveway of the home and, after pounding on the door a few times to no avail, ran into the house himself.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"There was someone sitting on the couch and I said, 'Get up, get up! Your house is on fire! Your house is on fire! Get everybody out,'" Miller recounted Monday afternoon.

While the young woman rushed to alert everyone upstairs, Miller called 911 from outside and watched the rest of the family leave the burning home. It was clear they'd been sleeping. "They're just kind of in shock that it was even happening. I think we all were," he said.

Miller's voice, which was on the mend after he got sick, was completely gone from all the shouting. But it proved to be an effective strategy. No one in the house was injured.