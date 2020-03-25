The Citizen postpones Best of the Region results announcement

Because of the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, The Citizen is postponing the release of this year's Best of the Region contest results.

We appreciate the tremendous response to the nomination and voting portions of this year's contest. Currently, we need to devote our resources to covering this story for the community and serving our advertising customers and readers through this challenge.

We will announce a release date for Best of the Region results when the time is appropriate.

