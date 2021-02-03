 Skip to main content
The Citizen print deliveries halted by winter storm

  • Updated
Feb. 2, 2021

Visit auburnpub.com/eedition for access to our digital replica of the print paper.

Due to the inclement weather late Tuesday night into the early morning hours Wednesday, print copies of The Citizen could not be safely transported from the printing plant to our Auburn facility for pickup by our delivery drivers.

As a result, the Wednesday print edition will be delivered to our subscribers with the Thursday edition. We apologize for the inconvenience.

As a reminder, e-edition and unlimited digital access is always included in the membership benefits for all of our home delivery customers. Visit auburnpub.com/eedition to access that product.

