The Citizen's Kevin Rivoli wins third straight NPPA Region Photographer of the Year award

The Citizen’s staff photographer Kevin Rivoli has again been named the National Press Photographers Association Photographer of the Year in the New York/International Region.

The organization recently announced winners from last year's contest, and for the third straight year, Rivoli was the top photojournalist in his region. He also won the title in 1989 and 1991.

Rivoli earned the honor by competing in the NPPA’s Monthly News Photography Contest, which is one of the most popular and longest-standing of the NPPA member contests. Open to association members, it provides still photographers with an opportunity to share their published work and compete against some the best photographers in their region each month.

The competition features seven categories — Spot News, General News, Sports Action, Sports Feature, Single Picture Feature, Photo Story/Essay, and Portrait/Illustration — and nine regions. The NY/International region includes member photographers working across New York state and outside the country.