The Citizen seeks stories about canceled New York State Fair
COMMUNITY

The Citizen seeks stories about canceled New York State Fair

State Fair Midway 2.JPG

Swinging on the midway at the New York State Fair last August in Geddes. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

With the New York State Fair not taking place this year due to COVID-19, The Citizen would like to know how people and businesses in the Cayuga County area are being affected.

Are you missing a traditional family visit? Would your business have been at the fair, making money and receiving exposure? Or maybe you would have been showcasing animals or artwork there?

We'd like to collect some of those stories for a feature article next week.

We'd also like to know if you or your business are doing anything special in the fair's absence, such as a menu of traditional fair food, or a fair-inspired event.

To share your story, please contact Lake Life Editor David Wilcox at david.wilcox@lee.net.

