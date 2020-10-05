The Citizen to host Facebook Live interviews with NY Senate candidates

The two candidates for the 51st Senate District seat will join The Citizen for Facebook Live interviews this week.
Democratic candidate Jim Barber will be interviewed at 6 p.m. Monday. Republican nominee Peter Oberacker will participate at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The interviews will be conducted by The Citizen's Robert Harding. You can watch live at facebook.com/auburncitizen. The videos of the interviews will be posted on auburnpub.com after the events conclude.
Barber and Oberacker are seeking to succeed retiring state Sen. Jim Seward. Seward, R-Milford, announced in January that he would not seek reelection this year.
The 51st district includes the Cayuga County towns of Locke, Moravia, Niles, Owasco, Sempronius and Summerhill.
