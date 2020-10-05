 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Citizen to host Facebook Live interviews with NY Senate candidates

The Citizen to host Facebook Live interviews with NY Senate candidates

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Barber and Oberacker

The candidates in the 51st state Senate District race are Jim Barber, left, and Peter Oberacker. Barber is a Democrat. Oberacker is a Republican. 

 File and provided photos

The two candidates for the 51st Senate District seat will join The Citizen for Facebook Live interviews this week. 

Democratic candidate Jim Barber will be interviewed at 6 p.m. Monday. Republican nominee Peter Oberacker will participate at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The interviews will be conducted by The Citizen's Robert Harding. You can watch live at facebook.com/auburncitizen. The videos of the interviews will be posted on auburnpub.com after the events conclude. 

Barber and Oberacker are seeking to succeed retiring state Sen. Jim Seward. Seward, R-Milford, announced in January that he would not seek reelection this year. 

The 51st district includes the Cayuga County towns of Locke, Moravia, Niles, Owasco, Sempronius and Summerhill. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Dr. Fauci's flu season tips

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News