The Citizen to host live Q&A with NY Senate candidates

The Citizen will live stream a discussion with three candidates running for state Senate in central New York.

The interview will be streamed from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday on auburnpub.com and The Citizen's Facebook page, facebook.com/auburncitizen

The Q&A will feature Jim Barber, Leslie Danks Burke and John Mannion, all three of whom are Democratic candidates in their respective state Senate districts. (Barber in the 51st, Danks Burke in the 58th and Mannion in the 50th.)

The event will be moderated by Liz Benjamin, managing director of Marathon Strategies and the former host of "Capital Tonight" on Spectrum News. 

To submit questions, email robert.harding@lee.net or send a message through The Citizen's Facebook page, facebook.com/auburncitizen

