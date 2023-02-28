The Citizen staff photographer Kevin Rivoli has again been named the National Press Photographers Association Photographer of the Year in the New York/International Region.

By securing the award for his work in 2022, Rivoli has won the title six times during his career. He previously earned the honor in 1989, 1991, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Rivoli competed in the NPPA’s Monthly News Photography Contest, which is one of the most popular and longest-standing of the NPPA member contests. Open to association members, it provides still photographers with an opportunity to share their published work and compete against some the best photographers in their region each month.

The competition features seven categories — Spot News, General News, Sports Action, Sports Feature, Single Picture Feature, Photo Story/Essay, and Portrait/Illustration — and nine regions. The NY/International region includes member photographers working across New York state and outside the country.

Rivoli started his career in photojournalism as a staff photographer at The Citizen in October 1988. He left The Citizen in 1996 to work for newspapers, magazines and news wire services, including The Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, The Syracuse Post-Standard, The New York Times, USA Today, Sports Illustrated and the Associated Press. In 2008, Rivoli published his first book, "In Search of Norman Rockwell’s America" (Simon and Schuster). Rivoli returned to The Citizen in October 2016 as staff photographer covering daily life in Auburn and the surrounding towns and villages in the Cayuga County area.​

"It's great to once again see the NPPA confirm what those of us who watch Kevin work every day already know — that he is an amazing photojournalist," said Jeremy Boyer, executive editor of The Citizen. "The Citizen and its readers are so fortunate to have him covering the community."