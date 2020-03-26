'The city's diner': Hunter Dinerant in Auburn closes, future uncertain

"I'd love to say that as soon as they give us the green light we'll be back up and running, but I just don't see us being successful doing that, with everyone still having fear about it," he said. "I don't know if it'll ever be the same."

If fear is on the side of the Juhls walking away from the Hunter Dinerant, love is on the side of them sticking with it. Bill and Rachael met there in 2005, when she was a waitress. And throughout their ownership, he said, the diner's employees and regular customers have become a big extended family to the Juhls. Many of them offered compassion and help while Rachael's mother was convalescing. Many just share the same affection for the diner. With its neon signage, railcar shell and riverside location, the restaurant occupies a space where time appears to have stood still since it was trucked there in 1951.