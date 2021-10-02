'The fight for women's rights': Gov. Hochul among speakers at reproductive rights rally in Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS — Standing in the birthplace of the women's rights movement in America, the first female governor in New York state's history took to the microphone at a reproductive rights rally.

Gov. Kathy Hochul greeted the crowd in Seneca Falls Saturday at a rally to defend reproductive rights in America. The event was one of many held across the country in response to recent events such as a Texas law banning abortions following six weeks of pregnancy going into effect last month.

Hochul referenced Seneca Falls' history, since the first Women's Rights convention had been held there in 1848. "This is personal," she said as she asked her daughter Katie to join her. The governor said she would continue to fight for Katie's rights and Katie would right for her children and grandchildren.

"That's what we're doing because we are sharing the torch today and someday I'll be passing the torch to all the young women, the torch that is in my hands from the women of Seneca Falls," Hochul said. "They have fought so long and hard, the women of Seneca Falls. If we don't draw inspiration from them, if we don't understand what they went through, the fight that they never had a chance to see, realize and accomplish, the fight for women's rights, the rights to be not treated as property of men and told what to do by men."