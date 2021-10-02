'The fight for women's rights': Gov. Hochul among speakers at reproductive rights rally in Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS — Standing in the birthplace of the women's rights movement in America, the first female governor in New York state's history took to the microphone at a reproductive rights rally.
Gov. Kathy Hochul greeted the crowd in Seneca Falls Saturday at a rally to defend reproductive rights in America. The event was one of many held across the country in response to recent events such as a Texas law banning abortions following six weeks of pregnancy going into effect last month.
Hochul referenced Seneca Falls' history, since the first Women's Rights convention had been held there in 1848. "This is personal," she said as she asked her daughter Katie to join her. The governor said she would continue to fight for Katie's rights and Katie would right for her children and grandchildren.
"That's what we're doing because we are sharing the torch today and someday I'll be passing the torch to all the young women, the torch that is in my hands from the women of Seneca Falls," Hochul said. "They have fought so long and hard, the women of Seneca Falls. If we don't draw inspiration from them, if we don't understand what they went through, the fight that they never had a chance to see, realize and accomplish, the fight for women's rights, the rights to be not treated as property of men and told what to do by men."
She said that was happening 173 years ago and she believes that is currently happening today in states such as Texas, Mississippi and Georgia.
The rally was clustered with people holding signs, largely referencing reproductive rights, abortion and women's rights, such as "We won't go back. We will fight back." Before the event began, Beth Wiederspiel and Jessica Gwin, both carrying signs of their own, talked about why they attended the rally.
"It's important to fight for the things that you're passionate about, and obviously women's rights is something that I'm very passionate about," Gwin said.
Wiederspiel said it's important for people to make their voices heard, adding that she feels recent events such as the Texas law going into effect are "insane." "People like to blame women for getting pregnant as if they're somehow punished to carry the child," she said, without considering circumstances such as rape, incest or fetuses not compatible with life.
"If they want to stop abortion, what they should focus on is health care, education," Wiederspiel said.
Janice Creamer held a sign with "KEEP ABORTION LEGAL" on it and Jenny Connelly raised a sign that read, "I'm from Texas — where viruses have reproductive rights and women don't." Connelly said she moved away from Texas over 40 years ago and that she has sisters who still live in the state. She said she wants to show support for women in states where she feels reproductive rights are currently "under assault."
Mickey Belosi, president of the Central New York Chapter of the National Organization for Women, addressed the crowd, saying she feels Republican leaders "and their anti-women allies are telling bald-faced lies about abortion, about doctors and about women."
Belosi argued that if those "who oppose women" cared about life, they would offer quality prenatal care, provide a living wage, adequate housing, "asylum to those seeking it," knowledge-based sex education and more, with members of the crowd responding with "YES!" to every example.
Among the speakers were Jaiyah Pierce, Ja'Rhea Dixon and Breayle Williams. Dixon spoke about Layla's Got You, a campaign to help prevent unintended pregnancies in Black and Latina youth. She also said that while she wouldn't personally choose to get an abortion, that would be "my choice."
"I am here today because I would love to see more strong Black families," Dixon said, much to the cheers of the crowd. "One of the ways that we can get there is by allowing women to have choice in their reproductive health."
Before the rally began, two people were across the street with anti-abortion signs. One woman in a car that drove by said "Go home, you do not have vaginas!" to the men. About 10 seconds later, a woman in a different vehicle said "Thank you for being here!"
Bill McHale, one of the two counterprotesters, talked about why he wanted to be by the rally.
"Hopefully somebody might let some truth penetrate their brain and their heart," he said.
McHale said he believes a child is alive at conception.
After the speakers were finished at the area, many people took their signs to the sidewalk of Fall Street, chanting as cars went by. A couple people honked in their vehicles as they drove past. Among those on the sidewalks was Nina Redmond.
"I came out here today because I feel strongly that abortion is health care, women's healthcare and that women should be the ones making decisions about their own bodies," she said.
