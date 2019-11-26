AUBURN — Every single set of eyes in the The Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John converged on the Creative Minds Montessori students Tuesday night.
The children sang songs about peace at the church for the third annual Light The Night For Peace event. Sheriff Brian Schenck of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and Lon Fricano, president of the Heroin Epidemic Action League, said before the start of the event that their respective organizations were invited to the event, which promotes peace.
The event began once the students, carrying small lanterns, entered while singing. The audience giggled and people waved as the children walked by and sat in the front pews in the center of the church. Candles were handed out and lit.
Speaking in front of the audience, Diane Bauso, head of the Montessori school in Auburn, said the event was inspired in response to the shooting of several people at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas in 2017. Over 20 people were killed by a gunman, including many of Bauso's family members. After that, she said, she wondered what Maria Montessori, whose educational techniques inspired the school, according to its website, would think of the current state of the world. She spoke about the importance of teaching peace and creating "an environment that promotes the development of peaceful individuals."
In addition to the students singing, select students recited peace poems. Schenck, who is currently in his first year as sheriff and who has been with the sheriff's office for nearly 23 years, also served as one of the event's speakers. He recalled first receiving all of his items, including his handcuffs and badge.
You have free articles remaining.
"I thought that I could save the world with just these items alone and that law enforcement efforts would solve any problem. Throughout the course of my career I quickly learned that it takes a lot more than law enforcement to solve the problems that we have in our community," he said.
He said achieving peace doesn't require just law enforcement, but needs compassion, community involvement and "it actually takes a community to bring peace to our community."
Fricano and the church's Rev. Kathlyn Schofield also spoke at the event.
After the service inside in the church was finished, students and audience members made their way outside to the large bell from the former St. John's Episcopal Church, which the Montessori students call the "peace bell." The students made peaceful affirmations such as healing the rainforests and the end of war before ringing the bell. Among those who walked to the bell were Danielle Manzone, husband, Matthew Manzone and daughter, Milania, who were supporting Montessouri student Giovanni Manzone, who had recited one of the poems. Danielle said they attend the event every year.
"I just think it's important for the students to hear the adults speak about peace," she said.