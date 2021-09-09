The Rev announces 2022 season at Merry-Go-Round

The Rev Theatre Company will continue getting back to normal at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse next summer.

The company's artistic producing director, Brett Smock, announced Wednesday that its 2022 season will consist of four shows, one more show than this season. The company produced no shows for live audiences last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It typically produces about six shows at the Owasco theater every summer.

Speaking at opening night of "Almost Heaven: The Songs of John Denver," Smock announced that The Rev's 2022 season will begin June 8 with "Catch Me If You Can," a musical based on the Steven Spielberg film of the same name starring Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio. The show will continue through June 28.

On July 13, a new musical based on Victor Hugo's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," featuring songs from the Disney movie, will open at the playhouse. That show will continue through Aug. 2.

As the New York State Fair begins in August, The Rev will finally produce Rodgers and Hammerstein's "State Fair" on the Merry-Go-Round stage. The company originally planned to produce the show in 2020 until the season was canceled due to the pandemic. The show will run from Aug. 17 through Sept. 6.