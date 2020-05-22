The Rev cancels Merry-Go-Round shows, plans online events due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Rev Theatre Co. in Auburn has announced its plans to adjust its 2020 season around the coronavirus pandemic.

In video posted Friday afternoon, the company's artistic producing director, Brett Smock, said that the first two shows of the season will be canceled. "Rocky: The Musical" was scheduled to run June 10 through July 1 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Owasco, followed by "Witness Uganda" from July 8 through July 29.

The Pitch, the company's series of developing musicals staged at the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, is canceled for 2020 as well. Smock said the creative teams that were set to come to Auburn to present their musicals this summer will instead come next summer.

The third show of The Rev's season, "Rodgers and Hammerstein's State Fair," is too big to produce under the circumstances, Smock continued, but "hopefully we can bring it to you live and in person in the very near future."