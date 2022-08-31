The Rev cancels remainder of 'State Fair' shows due to COVID-19

COVID-19 forced The Rev Theatre Company to postpone "State Fair" for two years, and now, the pandemic has forced the Auburn company to cancel the remainder of the production.

Positive tests among the cast initially led The Rev to cancel its Monday and Tuesday performances of the musical at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Owasco. But when the company's COVID-19 backup plans failed to stop the spread, Producing Artistic Director Brett Smock decided to cancel all eight remaining shows through Tuesday, Sept. 6, he said in a letter to patrons on Wednesday.

The musical, originally planned for 2020 until the pandemic forced that season's cancellation, opened Aug. 17.

"Trust me — this was very much a last option," Smock wrote. "Making a choice to push forward with the show means sacrificing something else — and that's not how we work — it's not in line with my ethics as an arts leader and it's not in line with The Rev's priorities or governance. Theatre is only possible with people — healthy people. We must prioritize them first — and the show second."

Smock said the company's box office team will be in touch with the thousands of ticket-holders affected by the cancellation.

The company's next show, "Ain't Misbehavin': The Fats Waller Musical," will proceed as planned Wednesday, Sept. 21, through Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the playhouse.

"We will miss our 'State Fair.' For those of you (who) were not able to see it, we are sorry. It was a beautiful production centered around family, young love, and chasing your dreams. Its characters navigate what life brings and figure out how to adjust. We are taking a lesson and following suit," Smock wrote.

"For those of you who were able to see it, thank you for supporting live theatre. We need you now as much as we did in 2020 — perhaps more."