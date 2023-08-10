The Rev Theatre Company's 2024 season will feature a new country musical, a postwar swing band story and two fan favorites.
The Auburn theater company will open its 66th season with "Jersey Boys," the hit showcase of the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, June 5 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Owasco.
The company's season will continue with Disney's "Newsies," July 10 through July 27, the story of Jack Kelly and his ragtag team of young paper sellers on the streets of New York City. From Aug. 14 through Aug. 31 The Rev will present "Bandstand," a newer musical that tells the story of a group of World War II veterans competing to become the country's next swing band sensation.
The 2024 season will conclude with the launch of "May We All: A New Country Musical." Produced in association with Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line), CuzBro Productions, Lively McCabe Entertainment and BMG, the show is set in Harmony, Tennessee, and features the music of Kelley's band along with Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Little Big Town, Brooks & Dunn and more.
Together, The Rev's four shows represent themes of love, community, country and family, Producing Artistic Director Brett Smock said in a news release.
“As we rebuild from the pandemic with new perspective and refreshed priorities, I am proud to produce a season that celebrates togetherness, endurance, community and equality," he said. "This collection of musicals is at once dynamic, compelling and wildly entertaining. We are proud to see our audiences returning with such strength and enthusiasm and hope that our 2024 subscription series surpasses the incredible numbers we are seeing this year.”
For more information, visit therevtheatre.com or call the company's box office at (315) 255-1785.
Preview: Fast-selling 'Beautiful' will bring Carole King to The Rev
Maggie Kuntz isn't surprised that "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" is the fastest-selling show at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in five years.
Kuntz, who will portray the iconic singer-songwriter in The Rev Theatre Company's August production in Owasco, believes people have a special connection with the voice of songs like "It's Too Late."
"I think there are a lot of people who remember her during her meteoric rise to fame, but I think her music is also something that's been generationally passed down," Kuntz told The Citizen.
The young performer, who earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts last year from the University of Michigan, falls into another category. By the time she began college, King had become "kind of a dream role" for Kuntz thanks to the popularity of "Beautiful," which premiered in San Francisco in 2013 and went on to Broadway the following year. (It's now being made into a movie starring Daisy Edgar-Jones.)
As a student, Kuntz said, she listened meticulously to King's music, from her own releases like the landmark 1971 album "Tapestry" to her compositions for Aretha Franklin and other singers.
"Beautiful" presents some of those songs in more familiar ways than others, Kuntz said. Some are performed faithfully in concert settings, others the audience sees come to creative fruition in the studio. Some are belted out, others are delicately sung at the piano. And some are performed by King herself, while others are performed by Neil Sedaka, The Shirelles, The Drifters and many more.
"We have so many moments in rehearsal where we're laughing and having too much fun, but in the next moment we all have tears in our eyes," Kuntz said. "It's about these really brilliant writers and performers, but at the same time everyone's so flawed and human, so we see people with such brilliance trying to make it work and do their best to live the kind of lives that they want."
In the case of King, the musical captures her as a person and tells the story of her life thanks to its "wonderful," Tony Award-nominated book by Douglas McGrath, Kuntz said.
"There are certain characters whose shoes you can step into very easily, and she's one of them. She's very much a role model for me. She's not only prolific and brilliant, she's very down to earth and kind. I think that's reflected in her music, and that's why people respond to it the way they do," she said. "It's in the songs that her truest essence comes out. It feels like she's singing through me."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net.