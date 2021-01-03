'The saddest thing': Beloved Auburn musician dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

"Make sure you talk to them immediately," she said. "That's the saddest thing, is that we couldn't say goodbye or be with him. People say he didn't die alone. But to us, he did."

Wilson said there will be no autopsy on her father, so his exact cause of death will remain unknown. He had underlying conditions: diabetes, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. But she and Julie were still able to talk to him weeks ago. He was sad, his eyes visibly tearful even through the pixels of their video call, after months apart from his family. But he was there.

The Commons nurse who called at 9 a.m. Dec. 21 to deliver the news of his positive test was tearful as well.

Wilson immediately realized it was "a death sentence" for her father, she said — one he almost avoided, having just received the first of the two shots required to vaccinate him against the virus.

She spoke with nurses at the facility three more times that day. They said Howard was doing well. But when they checked on him at 2:40 the next morning, he was gone.

He is survived by his daughters and two sons, Jeffrey and Richard, the latter a drummer and teacher just like his namesake. They gave their father five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.