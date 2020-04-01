The surge that didn't happen: Cayuga County child care centers are quiet

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

"Anecdotally, what we are hearing is that the parents are concerned about sending their children to, for example the day care center, because they feel like there’s too many children and too great a risk of exposure," Schakow said.

She noted there's very few children in child care centers at the moment and, under normal circumstances, registered child care providers have to have "rigorous" infection control and sanitary precautions anyway. At the least, she advised against sending kids to be looked after by an elderly grandparent who might be at risk of becoming infected with COVID-19.

At the Gavras Center in Auburn, the agency started their child care services again on Monday, and currently has two children enrolled in the program with more starting next week.

Kenneth Ward, principal of educational services at the center, said they've reopened child care with a number of adjustments to accommodate essential workers.

"We were getting some requests from the community from other essential workers, nurses and the like, that they needed a place to put their kids," Ward said.